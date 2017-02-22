Recent news:

Ironshore raises terrorism and sabotage capacity

Bernard Goyder 22 February 2017

Ironshore International has boosted its terrorism and sabotage capacity to $400mn, effective immediately.

The insurer, which operates in Lloyd's via Pembroke Syndicate 4000, raised its terrorism, sabotage and political violence limit from a single source by $25mn.

Ironshore underwrites war and terrorism cover worldwide and provides cover for damage to commercial and residential property, including business interruption costs, resulting from attacks.

Optional policy extensions can respond to loss due to malicious damage, strikes, riots and civil commotions.

Pembroke director Quentin...

