Ironshore opens M&A and tax hub in Frankfurt

Laura Board 7 July 2017

Liberty Mutual's Ironshore International has opened an office in Frankfurt to sell M&A and tax liability insurance to private equity and investment banking clients.

Former lawyers Markus Messinger and Daniel Müller will lead the Frankfurt operation.

"Ironshore has established the dedicated M&A presence in Frankfurt to better serve our German-speaking clients that demand a local offering with regional market expertise," said Rowan Bamford, global head of M&A and tax.

Messinger, who becomes senior M&A underwriter and head of the M&a...

