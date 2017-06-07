Recent news:

Ironshore moves up Lewis to Australia head

Matthew Neill 7 June 2017

Ironshore International has promoted private equity lawyer William Lewis to managing director of its Australia and New Zealand operation.

Based in Sydney, Lewis continues to report to Ironshore Asia Pacific managing director Hui Yun Boo.

Lewis moved to the post from head of M&A for the Asia Pacific division.

Previously, he led the region's specialty lines business unit from 2016, having joined the company in 2012 as an M&A manager in Sydney.

Earlier, Lewis was an attorney specialising in private...

