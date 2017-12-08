Recent news:

Ironshore M&A team leaves for Ascots Ethos MGA

David Bull 7 December 2017

The bulk of Ironshore's representations and warranties M&A team for the Americas has quit the Liberty Mutual-owned insurer to join Ascot's MGA start-up Ethos, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

According to sources, senior vice president Navine Aggarwal, who was Ironshore's M&A team leader in the Americas, has left with a number of his colleagues less than two years after joining the insurer.

Aggarwal came to Ironshore from Allied World, where he had been vice president of M&A and was responsible...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership