8 December 2017

Ironshore M&A team leaves for Ascots Ethos MGA

David Bull 7 December 2017

The bulk of Ironshore's representations and warranties M&A team for the Americas has quit the Liberty Mutual-owned insurer to join Ascot's MGA start-up Ethos, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

According to sources, senior vice president Navine Aggarwal, who was Ironshore's M&A team leader in the Americas, has left with a number of his colleagues less than two years after joining the insurer.

Aggarwal came to Ironshore from Allied World, where he had been vice president of M&A and was responsible...

