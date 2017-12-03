Recent news:

Ironshore leaches environmental team leaders

David Bull 1 December 2017

Ironshore has now parted company with three members of the management team of its environmental unit after Stacey Varner also left the Liberty Mutual-owned carrier, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Varner was a senior vice president at the insurer and held the position of chief underwriting officer and COO in the environmental division.

The executive was effectively the number two to unit president and CEO John O'Brien, who left Ironshore in mid-November in a move also revealed by this publication.

Yesterday Ironshore confirmed that environmental chairman Joe Boren will retire from the company at the end of the year, and did not name a successor.

Boren and O'Brien both joined Ironshore in 2009 from AIG to launch the environmental unit for the Bermudian carrier.

They were among several high-profile names to follow Ironshore CEO Kevin Kelley and president Shaun Kelly over from AIG.

Kelley and Kelly had headed up AIG's Lexington excess and surplus lines platform before moving to Ironshore at the end of 2008 to reposition the carrier and build out its US platform.

Meanwhile, Mike Mitrovic, another of the senior Ironshore executives who had moved over from AIG, has also left the company.

Mitrovic was head of global claims, a position now taken by Kristin McMahon.

O'Brien was effectively replaced by Toby Smith, who was promoted to president of the environmental unit, reporting to Kelly.

Boren's other role at Ironshore - president of US field operations - will be filled by David Frediani, currently president of Ironshore International and head of regional distribution.

The departures come just six months after the carrier's acquisition by Boston-based Liberty Mutual.

The moves also followed reports in this publication detailing plans to eliminate 210 positions from the combined Ironshore and Liberty International Underwriters US operations in the aftermath of the merger.



It is not clear whether the latest departures are part of an efficiency drive unveiled in September.

There is no suggestion that the departures are results-driven.

The US environmental segment has proved challenging for some of Ironshore's rivals in recent years, with AIG the most notable among those retrenching from the business.

In announcing Boren's departure, Kelley said: "Joe is a highly respected industry leader and his commitment to environmental issues and protective actions have made an indelible impression on how our industry responds to this precarious sector of the market."

Ironshore did not respond to a request for comment on the latest moves.

