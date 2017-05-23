Recent news:

Ironshore adds ex-Hiscox trade underwriter Fisher

Dan Ascher 23 May 2017

Ironshore has taken on Russell Fisher who was let go when Hiscox disbanded its political risk and trade credit underwriting team in London.

The Liberty Mutual-owned carrier based in Boston said Fisher would join its ranks as vice president of political risk and trade credit.

The executive will be tasked with underwriting European business but will remain in London, it went on.

Fisher was one of a number of people dismissed when Hiscox put its political risk and trade credit...

