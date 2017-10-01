Recent news:

Irma toll climbs over $300mn in Georgia

Ted Bunker 29 September 2017

Insured losses from Hurricane Irma have surpassed $300mn in Georgia, according to state insurance commissioner Ralph Hudgens.

"Our preliminary estimate today is $336mn in damage across Georgia," Hudgens said yesterday. "That figure may rise as new claims are submitted."

The state has received notice of almost 56,500 claims being filed with insurers across the state, mostly against homeowners' policies.

Over $77.467mn has been paid out on claims thus far, the state reported.

Irma spread drenching rains into Georgia as well...

