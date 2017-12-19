Recent news:

Irma insured loss bill passes $6.5bn: Floir

Catrin Shi 19 December 2017

Total estimated insured losses in Florida as a result of Hurricane Irma have now hit $6.56bn, according to the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (Floir).

The running tally, which was correct as of 15 December, showed that 865,974 claims had been filed in Florida from the September hurricane, and 79.1 percent of those claims had been closed.

Some 66 percent of claims stemmed from homeowners' policies, while 6 percent were commercial property. Business interruption claims accounted for 6 percent of...

