Recent news:

Irma doubt drags on secondary cat bond market

Lucy Jones 3 October 2017

Uncertainty over the cost of hurricanes Irma and Maria has put the brakes on the recovery of the secondary cat bond market, which had initially rebounded.

The Swiss Re global cat bond price return index fell 1.8 percent to 88.32 in the week ended 29 September, giving up the 0.7 percent gain posted the previous week. As of last Friday, the index was down 6.8 percent from 94.77 on 1 September before the emergence of Irma.

Click to enlarge However,

