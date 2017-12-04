Recent news:

Irma claims near $6.3bn in Florida

Ted Bunker 4 December 2017

Damage claims from Hurricane Irma surged over $6bn by the end of last week in Florida, data from state regulators show.



About two thirds of the 853,356 claims were against homeowners' policies, the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation show. The value of claims reached nearly $6.3bn as of 1 December.



The state data indicate 51,290 commercial property claims have been filed, with just over a third settled by last week, and 9,689 for commercial residential properties such as condominiums. A...

