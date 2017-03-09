Recent news:

Irish regulator lures 5 Brexit applicants

Laura Board 9 March 2017

Ireland has received five applications from carriers looking to establish subsidiaries following the Brexit vote, but has continued to insist that would-be entrants have a substantive presence.

Sylvia Cronin, who is director of insurance supervision at the Central Bank of Ireland, revealed the number at a KPMG event a day after AIG opted for Luxembourg over Dublin and other locations for its post-Brexit EU subsidiary.

The AIG move supported the perception that stringent Irish regulatory requirements, particularly concerning staffing, are...

