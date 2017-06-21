Recent news:

Irdai puts GIC Re refusal rights under review: report

Matthew Neill 21 June 2017

The Indian insurance regulator is reportedly set to review the rule that grants state-owned Indian reinsurer GIC Re the right of first refusal on all treaty business in the country.

According to website reinsurancene.ws, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) will review the rule this year, in a move that boosts recently admitted global reinsurers' hopes of challenging GIC Re's hegemony.

A number of large players including Gen Re, Swiss Re, Munich Re, XL Catlin, Hannover Re...

