Recent news:

Irdai defers accounting rule implementation for insurers

Charlie Thomas 30 June 2017

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has delayed the implementation date of new accounting rules for insurers from April 2018 to April 2020.

The review was prompted by the International Accounting Standards Board, which last month unveiled the timetable for the launch of IFRS 17, an international accounting standard that will replace the existing IFRS 4 framework.

At a meeting of board members last month, Irdai noted that the implementation of the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS)...

