Recent news:

IRB shareholders file for IPO clearance

Bernard Goyder 30 May 2017

Brazilian reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros has come a step closer to listing on the Sao Paolo Stock Exchange, with an application to the Brazilian securities regulator.

In a series of stock exchange filings, the banks that together own a majority stake in IRB said they had applied to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission to float the company.

Banco Do Brasil Seguridade Participações, Itaú Unibanco and Banco Bradesco, which own a combined 68 percent of the carrier, said the paperwork...

