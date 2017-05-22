Recent news:

IRB revives IPO plans

Bernard Goyder 22 May 2017

Brazilian reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros has dusted off plans for an IPO that were shelved in 2015, according to stock exchange filings.

The banks that own IRB have agreed to allow the company, which previously had a monopoly over the country's reinsurance market, to list on the São Paolo stock exchange.

According to statements from Banco Do Brasil Seguridade Participações, Itaú Unibanco and Banco Bradesco, the three banks that together own a majority stake in the reinsurer, IRB investors agreed...

