IRB prices IPO at bottom of range: Reuters

Laura Board 28 July 2017

Brazilian reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros priced its IPO on the São Paulo Stock Exchange at the bottom of the indicative marketing range as banking sector shareholders cut their holdings.

Reuters reported that the shares priced at 27.24 reais ($8.64), the low point of a range stretching to 33.65 reais.

Based on the 73.5 million shares IRB sold the offer was worth just over 2bn reais ($635.5mn) and accounted for about 23 percent of the company's share capital. It values the...

