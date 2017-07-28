Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

28 July 2017

Search archive

IRB prices IPO at bottom of range: Reuters

Laura Board 28 July 2017

Brazilian reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros priced its IPO on the São Paulo Stock Exchange at the bottom of the indicative marketing range as banking sector shareholders cut their holdings.

Reuters reported that the shares priced at 27.24 reais ($8.64), the low point of a range stretching to 33.65 reais.

Based on the 73.5 million shares IRB sold the offer was worth just over 2bn reais ($635.5mn) and accounted for about 23 percent of the company's share capital. It values the...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π