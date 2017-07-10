Recent news:

IRB Brasil kicks off $594mn IPO

Laura Board 10 July 2017

Brazilian reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros launched its long-awaited IPO on the São Paulo stock exchange on Friday (7 July) with the publication of a prospectus for the 1.95bn reais ($594mn) offering.

IRB said the offering will comprise 63,960 shares priced at between 27.24 reais and 33.65 reais apiece. That would value the offering at 1.95bn reais at the mid-point and comprise just over 20 percent of the existing stock.

The selling shareholders are Fundo de Garantia de Operações de Cré...

