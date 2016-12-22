Recent news:

Investors warm to Fairfax-Allied World deal

Ted Bunker 21 December 2016

Investors appear to be getting more comfortable with the $4.85bn Fairfax Financial bid for Allied World as shares of both companies climbed today with little in the way of fresh news to drive the market.

Fairfax shares surged 4.9 percent to close at C$666.00 ($499.50) in Toronto while in New York, Allied World climbed near the $54 a share deal price, gaining 1.7 percent to close at $53.92.

The Canadian insurance holding company also had a strong day's trading yesterday,...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership