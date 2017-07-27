Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

27 July 2017

Investors dump carriers even after earnings beats

Ted Bunker 27 July 2017

(Re)insurers led by XL Group took a beating in midday New York trading today as investors punished the shares of those that both exceeded and failed to meet second-quarter earnings expectations this week.

XL shares opened the day lower and fell as much as 6.9 percent, even though the Bermuda-based carrier easily beat Wall Street estimates with operating income of $0.96 a share for the period that ended on 30 June.

Aspen's stock fell less, losing as much as 5.4...

