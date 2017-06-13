Recent news:

Investment income bolsters Skulds 2016 profit

Laura Board 13 June 2017

Net profit before members' credit at Skuld rose almost threefold year-on-year to $50.6mn in 2016, as a surge in investment income offset a weaker underwriting performance.

The result was the highest in six years, and compared to $17.9mn in 2015, Skuld said in its annual report.

Skuld's combined ratio was 98 percent after members' credit, compared with 95 percent in 2015.

Equity market strength pushed investment income up to $35.5mn last year, an improvement on the investment loss of $9.4mn...

