Recent news:

Investigators probe Torrance refinery fire: report

Bernard Goyder 21 February 2017

Authorities in California have reportedly started investigating a fire at the Torrance oil refinery in Los Angeles that came two years to the day after a previous explosion at the plant.

South Coast Air Quality Management District, the LA smog regulator, said on 20 February it was "very disappointed" with the record of fires and explosions at the refinery, local news outlet FoxLA.com reported.



The explosion and fire on 18 February caused minor damage to the plant, which had to...

