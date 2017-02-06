Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

6 February 2017

Intesa remains coy on Generali takeover reports

Matthew Neill 3 February 2017

Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo has said its mooted takeover of Generali remains a "case study" among the firm's other ongoing assessments.

In a statement this morning prior to the release of the bank's results it reiterated its stance from 24 January that it was assessing "possible combinations".

The statement followed a sharp hike in Generali shares yesterday, which rose almost 5 percent to EUR15.44 amid speculation over an imminent cash and shares bid by Intesa, before the stock retreated to...

