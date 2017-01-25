Recent news:

Intesa confirms interest in Generali bid

Matthew Neill 25 January 2017

Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo has confirmed it is evaluating "possible industrial combinations" with Generali following reports, which named the carrier as a takeover target.



In a statement, Intesa said it was exploring growth options in the planned savings sector, private banking and insurance industries, as well as possible international partnerships, in line with its 2014 to 2017 business plan.



The company said: "In this light Intesa Sanpaolo management evaluates and will continue to evaluate carefully all possible opportunities to strengthen...

