Recent news:

Intesa abandons Generali acquisition plans

Adam McNestrie 27 February 2017

Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo has decided not to pursue a takeover of Generali after weeks of publicly weighing up a bid for the Trieste-headquartered insurer.

Generali's stock fell 4.3 percent in early trading as markets digested the news, taking the share price back to EUR13.49 - levels not seen since Intesa's interest in a carve-up of the insurer first leaked to the Italian press just over a month ago.

In its statement, Intesa said it had completed its assessment of...

