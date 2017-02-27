Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

27 February 2017

Search archive

Intesa abandons Generali acquisition plans

Adam McNestrie 27 February 2017

Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo has decided not to pursue a takeover of Generali after weeks of publicly weighing up a bid for the Trieste-headquartered insurer.

Generali's stock fell 4.3 percent in early trading as markets digested the news, taking the share price back to EUR13.49 - levels not seen since Intesa's interest in a carve-up of the insurer first leaked to the Italian press just over a month ago.

In its statement, Intesa said it had completed its assessment of...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π