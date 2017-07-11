Recent news:

Internal models will have to be reapproved post-Brexit: Eiopa

Charlie Thomas 11 July 2017

The European insurance watchdog has warned that carriers' internal models for Solvency II will have to be reapproved by regulators in relevant European countries, following the UK's exit from the European Union (EU).

In an opinion piece published earlier today, designed to foster convergence and consistency of authorisation processes across EU member states, the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (Eiopa) said that post-Brexit, supervisors in European countries where UK firms are seeking approvals for authorisation should ask for details...

