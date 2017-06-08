Recent news:

Interconnectedness a major challenge for cyber: Barn

Laura Board 8 June 2017

The global "data explosion" and the increasing interconnectedness of companies is posing major challenges to cyber insurers and their clients, Munich Re's global head of cyber, Daljitt Barn, has said.

Speaking in Granada at the Mapfre Global Risks biannual conference, Barn said cyber risk - and clients' needs in respect to this risk - were rapidly evolving.

"In the past IT was connected to the internet," he said. "Now, [operational technology] is connected to the internet."

The constantly changing nature...

