Recent news:

Integro UK leaders step down

Matthew Neill 8 March 2017

John Sutton and Toby Humphreys are to leave Integro after leading the broker's UK operation since 2005.

In a statement released this morning Integro said the duo's leadership roles will be fulfilled by the UK management team. This includes co-heads of wholesale Jason Collins and David Abraham, head of retail Bob Pybus and head of entertainment and sport Neil Clayton.

The team members will retain their responsibilities for the individual segments

Humphreys and Sutton have headed up the UK operation...

