Recent news:

Integro expands UK FI team

Matthew Neill 17 January 2017

International broker Integro has added Simon Abraham and Darren Gregory to its UK financial institutions group.

The pair have joined the company from Howden Insurance Brokers and specialise in serving UK and offshore financial institutions.

The hires follow Integro's acquisition of specialist hedge fund risk manager Insurance Revolution in September last year for an undisclosed sum.

Insurance Revolution is the parent company of specialty financial institutions carrier Maloy Risk Services and Lloyd's coverholder Piedmont Managers.

Under the terms of the...

