13 May 2017

Intact takes steps to finance OneBeacon deal

Ted Bunker 12 May 2017

Intact Financial plans to sell 6 million preferred shares to raise C$150mn ($109.5mn) to help finance its purchase of specialty insurer OneBeacon from White Mountains.

The shares will be offered to the public at C$25 each through a syndicate led by CIBC Capital Markets. Intact plans to use the proceeds to help finance the $1.7bn OneBeacon transaction, the company said in a statement announcing the sale today.

The offering of the securities, which will yield 5.2 percent per year, is...

