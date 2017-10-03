Recent news:

InsurTechs accelerators in high demand: Celent

Charlie Thomas 3 October 2017

Competition among InsurTech start-ups to join so-called accelerators is keen, with 10 of the market's most high-profile firms receiving more than 8,500 applications to join their programmes, according to a report from Celent and Guy Carpenter.

The report, released later today, profiles 10 of the 30 key market accelerators - defined as a programme of select start-ups that are provided support through small amounts of capital, mentoring and training for a short period in exchange for equity. Accelerators featured include...

