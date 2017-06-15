InsurTech Sure raises $8mn

The InsurTech startup Sure has raised $8mn in a series A funding
round led by New York-based investment firm IA Capital, the company
said yesterday.
The funding round included participation from venture funds
Menlo Ventures and ff Venture Capital and insurers Nationwide,
Assurant and AmTrust. The Nationwide investment was fed through the
carrier's technology investment platform, Nationwide Ventures.
Sure offers on-demand personal insurance via an app.
The new investment comes as Sure enters the smartphone insurance market with its Protection...
