Recent news:

InsurTech Sure raises $8mn

Bernard Goyder 15 June 2017

The InsurTech startup Sure has raised $8mn in a series A funding round led by New York-based investment firm IA Capital, the company said yesterday.



The funding round included participation from venture funds Menlo Ventures and ff Venture Capital and insurers Nationwide, Assurant and AmTrust. The Nationwide investment was fed through the carrier's technology investment platform, Nationwide Ventures.



Sure offers on-demand personal insurance via an app.

The new investment comes as Sure enters the smartphone insurance market with its Protection...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership