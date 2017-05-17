Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

17 May 2017

Search archive

InsurTech start-ups lack disruptive ideas: Oliver Wyman

Matthew Neill 17 May 2017

Pressure from investors for top line improvements amid a more challenging financing environment has impeded InsurTech start-ups' ability to affect revolutionary change, according to Oliver Wyman.

In a report released today in conjunction with InsurTech investor Policen Direkt, the consultancy said early InsurTech pioneers had largely failed as disrupters.

Oliver Wyman partner Dietmar Kottmann said: "The first wave of InsurTechs brought forward a lot of activity but little real disruption.

"There will be a second wave of InsurTechs which are...

