Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

7 December 2017

Search archive

InsurTech investment stays flat at $1.1bn this year

Dan Ascher 6 December 2017

Investment in InsurTech ventures is set to remain roughly flat at near $1.1bn this year while the focus of funding could change, according to Andrew Robinson, executive in residence of venture investing firm Oak HC/FT.

The $1.07bn raised by InsurTech firms last year included a headline-grabbing $153mn investment in pay-as-you-drive insurer Metromile, Robinson noted, "which made the numbers look very large" while it also suggests a more robust level of funding this year.

But as the mix of investors changes,...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π