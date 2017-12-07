Recent news:

InsurTech investment stays flat at $1.1bn this year

Dan Ascher 6 December 2017

Investment in InsurTech ventures is set to remain roughly flat at near $1.1bn this year while the focus of funding could change, according to Andrew Robinson, executive in residence of venture investing firm Oak HC/FT.

The $1.07bn raised by InsurTech firms last year included a headline-grabbing $153mn investment in pay-as-you-drive insurer Metromile, Robinson noted, "which made the numbers look very large" while it also suggests a more robust level of funding this year.

But as the mix of investors changes,...

