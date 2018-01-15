Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

15 January 2018

InsurTech Hellas Direct closes World Bank-led fundraising

Bernard Goyder 15 January 2018

Greek car insurer Hellas Direct has raised EUR7mn ($8.5mn) of series B funding, led by the World Bank.

Alongside the International Financial Corporation, the private investment arm of the World Bank, investors in the InsurTech venture include Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point and former Goldman Sachs economist Jim O'Neill.

Other backers include venture capital fund Endeavor Catalyst, private equity investor Jon Moulton's Perscitus vehicle, Canadian fintech investor Portag3 Ventures and several family offices.

Hellas has raised EUR23.8mn in equity...

