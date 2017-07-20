Recent news:

InsurTech funding rebounds to $985mn in Q2: Willis Re

Matthew Neill 20 July 2017

Funding for InsurTech start-ups rose by 148 percent in the second quarter to $985mn, according to a new report by Willis Re.

The year-on-year growth came after funding totalled $398mn in the second quarter of 2016, and $283mn in Q1 2017.

The broker said the number of transactions in the second quarter rose by 88 percent year-on-year to 64.

(Re)insurers made 31 investments in InsurTech firms in the quarter, an increase of 15 percent on Q2 2016.

Overall funding for...

