InsurTech accelerators in high demand: Celent

Charlie Thomas 3 October 2017

Competition among InsurTech start-ups to join so-called accelerators is keen, with 10 of the market's most high-profile firms receiving more than 8,500 applications to join their programmes, according to a report from Celent and Guy Carpenter.

The report, released on 3 October, profiled 10 of the 30 key market accelerators - which are defined as a programme of select start-ups that are supported through small amounts of capital, mentoring and training in exchange for equity. Featured accelerators include London-based Startupbootcamp...

