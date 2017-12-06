Recent news:

InsurTech trails FinTech pace: CoverWallet CEO

Dan Ascher 6 December 2017

While InsurTech activity is booming, firms operating in the space are lagging five years behind the pace of the broader FinTech sector, according to CoverWallet CEO Inaki Berenguer.

FinTech firms are half a decade ahead in thinking about technology and disruption, CoverWallet co-founder Berenguer said today at The Insurance Insider's InsiderTech conference in New York.

Location can be a key factor in the success of an InsurTech startup, Berenguer said.

Silicon Valley is home to a number of startups in...

