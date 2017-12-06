Recent news:

InsurTech nears do-or-die inflection point: Lightbank

Dan Ascher 6 December 2017

The market for InsurTech firms is reaching an inflection point that could lead to some high-profile failures while others sprint toward becoming sustainable ventures, according to Lightbank principal Rick Zullo.

That means some of the best-known InsurTech startups could go under in the next six months, the venture capital executive warned an audience of senior executives at The Insurance Insider's InsiderTech conference in New York today

