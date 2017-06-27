Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

27 June 2017

Search archive

InsureTech could decimate costs: Lemonade CEO

Dan Ascher 27 June 2017

Costs in the industry could be slashed by a factor of ten, the CEO and co-founder of insurance startup Lemonade has said.

Speaking at a conference in New York, Daniel Schreiber claimed new entrants to the market had a significant advantage over incumbent insurers.

"We've got a much easier job than traditional insurance companies," he said. "Starting from scratch and being legacy free is incredibly empowering."

He claimed that in US homeowners insurance, the space in which Lemonade plays, expense...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π