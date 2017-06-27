Recent news:

InsureTech could decimate costs: Lemonade CEO

Dan Ascher 27 June 2017

Costs in the industry could be slashed by a factor of ten, the CEO and co-founder of insurance startup Lemonade has said.

Speaking at a conference in New York, Daniel Schreiber claimed new entrants to the market had a significant advantage over incumbent insurers.

"We've got a much easier job than traditional insurance companies," he said. "Starting from scratch and being legacy free is incredibly empowering."

He claimed that in US homeowners insurance, the space in which Lemonade plays, expense...

