Recent news:

Insurers may face $6.8bn in crumbling cement claims

Ted Bunker 3 July 2017

Homeowners' insurers may face as much as $6.8bn in claims over failing foundations in Connecticut, where dozens of residents have joined a lawsuit seeking to force more than 100 carriers to cover the situation confronting as many as 34,000 property owners in the Nutmeg State.

Dozens of claimants in the lawsuit assert that their cement foundations were contaminated with minerals that interact with oxygen causing the material to crumble and ultimately fail. They claim their basement walls are in a...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership