Recent news:

Insurers appeal for post-Brexit contract continuity

Laura Board 4 July 2017

One year on from the Brexit referendum, London market participants have named the threat to policyholder continuity around claims and in-force policies as the biggest issue arising from the UK's separation from the EU.

Sources note that the devastating fire at Grenfell Tower in west London, which looks set to implicate multiple carriers and insureds, has highlighted the scope for confusion over unsettled large and complex claims from incidents that occur before Brexit.

Meanwhile, EU negotiators' stated desire to focus...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password