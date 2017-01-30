Recent news:

Insurer and bank combination makes sense: Intesa CEO

Matthew Neill 27 January 2017

Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina said the integration of insurers into a banking network is a possible avenue for growth, as his company considers a takeover of Italian carrier Generali.

Speaking to journalists at an event in Turin, Messina said any deal with the insurer was dependent on price, and that the bank would take its time to assess its options, according to Reuters.

The executive also denied Generali would be discussed at an Intesa board meeting today.

He said:...

