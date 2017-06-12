Recent news:

Insurer advocates criticise GOPs NFIP reform

Ted Bunker 12 June 2017

A Republican-backed bill to extend and reform the deeply indebted US National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) would actually undermine private sector attempts to provide cover to homeowners and businesses, insurance industry advocacy groups have said.

The groups highlighted new regulatory burdens and below-market limits on reimbursements for participants in the Write Your Own programme, which effectively gives private insurers authority to write on behalf of the NFIP.

"The draft legislation could make continued participation in the Write Your Own programme...

