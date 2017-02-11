Recent news:

Insured nat cat losses $39.5bn in 2016: Willis Re

Matthew Neill 10 February 2017

Global insured natural catastrophe losses totalled $39.5bn in 2016, the highest level since the $60bn of losses suffered by the industry in 2012, according to Willis Re.

In a report the broker said the increased loss activity in 2016 contrasted with a trend for reduced nat cat losses between 2011 and 2015.

In this period annual insured natural catastrophe losses fell from $120bn to $23bn.

The largest single insured loss of $4.48bn stemmed from the Kumamoto earthquake in Japan in...

