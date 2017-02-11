Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

11 February 2017

Search archive

Insured nat cat losses $39.5bn in 2016: Willis Re

Matthew Neill 10 February 2017

Global insured natural catastrophe losses totalled $39.5bn in 2016, the highest level since the $60bn of losses suffered by the industry in 2012, according to Willis Re.

In a report the broker said the increased loss activity in 2016 contrasted with a trend for reduced nat cat losses between 2011 and 2015.

In this period annual insured natural catastrophe losses fell from $120bn to $23bn.

The largest single insured loss of $4.48bn stemmed from the Kumamoto earthquake in Japan in...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π