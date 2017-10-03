Recent news:

Insurance stocks grow in Q3 despite mounting losses

Iulia Ciutina 3 October 2017

(Re)insurance stocks climbed by 3.8 percent in the third quarter to hint at investor confidence in carrier balance sheets, despite an onslaught of natural catastrophes that threaten to wipe out the year's reinsurance premium intake.

Click to enlarge The Insurance Insider 's index of 50 P&C (re)insurance companies, The Insider 50, outpaced most major indices in the third quarter.

The sector beat the Stoxx Euro 600, which climbed by 2.3 percent, and was well ahead of the FTSE 100, which was...

