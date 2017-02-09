Recent news:

Insurance pains push Aspen to $7.4mn loss

Dan Ascher 8 February 2017

Costs associated with Aspen's decision to reposition its insurance division had a "significant negative impact" on the Bermudian's results for the fourth quarter, according to CEO Chris O'Kane.

In a statement late today reporting a $7.4mn operating loss for the period, the executive stood by the group's move, arguing that the quality of its underlying book was "very strong".

But the results mark a significant deterioration from the final three months of 2015, when Aspen recorded an $84mn profit, or...

