Insurance-only trade deals a possibility post-Brexit: DIT

Laura Board 27 June 2017

Bilateral insurance sector agreements between the UK and partner countries could materialise before comprehensive trade deals, according to a senior civil servant at the Department for International Trade (DIT).

At an Association of British Insurers (ABI) Brexit conference today, DIT director Rosa Wilkinson told delegates that following the Brexit referendum her department had increased the number of staff in place to discuss trade deals from 40 to 250.

She said the DIT had 10 working groups looking at deals with...

