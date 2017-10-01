Recent news:

Insurance Institute names Sanders and Aubert to top roles

Laura Board 29 September 2017

The Insurance Institute has named Lighthouse Group director Roger Sanders and Willis Towers Watson GB CEO Nicolas Aubert president and deputy president, respectively.

Sanders and Aubert took the roles after the Insurance Institute's annual general meeting on Monday, with Sanders replacing Swiss Re life and health head Russell Higginbotham.

Aubert now occupies the deputy president role previously filled by Sanders.

Sanders has been director of workplace distribution and industry affairs at Lighthouse since June, having served as managing director of...

