Recent news:

Insurance industry welcomes Mays Brexit clarity

Laura Board 17 January 2017

Insurance industry representatives today broadly welcomed greater clarity on Brexit from Prime Minister Theresa May as she promised a "phased transition period" and confirmed the UK won't remain part of the single market after it leaves the EU.

In a widely flagged speech in London, May said she would not seek "partial membership of the European Union, associate membership of the European Union, or anything that leaves us half-in, half-out".

She continued: "We do not seek to adopt a model...

