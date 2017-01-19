Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

19 January 2017

Search archive

Insurance industry welcomes Mays Brexit clarity

Laura Board 17 January 2017

Insurance industry representatives today broadly welcomed greater clarity on Brexit from Prime Minister Theresa May as she promised a "phased transition period" and confirmed the UK won't remain part of the single market after it leaves the EU.

In a widely flagged speech in London, May said she would not seek "partial membership of the European Union, associate membership of the European Union, or anything that leaves us half-in, half-out".

She continued: "We do not seek to adopt a model...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π