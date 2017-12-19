Recent news:

Insurance Europe warns on collective redress overreach

Laura Board 19 December 2017

Industry association Insurance Europe has warned that European Commission efforts to overhaul 2013 rules for group litigation could be detrimental to insurers.

The EC wants to ensure national mechanisms for "collective redress" across the EU are working well enough to protect consumers and this year held a consultation on the 2013 rules.

The intervention heralds changes which could reduce the discretion over how collective redress mechanisms are implemented by member countries. Insurance Europe fears the reforms could encourage opportunistic or...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership